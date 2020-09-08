Aston Villa’s stance on Josh King revealed amid Ollie Watkins transfer news

Aston Villa are close to securing a £28 million move to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins in a deal which could rise to £33m with add-ons, as per the BBC.

This news however has not deterred the Villans in their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Josh King, with him still being considered as Dean Smith looks to enhance his goal-shy frontline at Villa, according to the Express and Star’s Matt Maher.

Wesley was Villa’s top scoring striker last season with just six goals and it’s been clear that it’s an area Smith wants to bolster, with them missing out on a deal to sign former Cherries striker Callum Wilson who secured a move to Newcastle United.

Josh King looks set to be the next player to leave the Vitality Stadium following the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship, with Nathan Ake and the aforementioned Wilson already departing the south coast club.

It’s being reported that Villa will have to stump up £20m if they want to secure the services of Josh King this summer, and it would represent a significant financial outlay on strikers if they do push ahead and a fee in the region of that sum.