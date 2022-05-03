Aston Villa’s Matty Cash shares Nottingham Forest message amid intense Bournemouth promotion scuffle

Matty Cash showed his support for former club Nottingham Forest this evening as they slipped to defeat in their crucial promotion clash at Bournemouth.

Come on forest boys ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/58edS66nwu — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) May 3, 2022

The Reds went to the south coast knowing a win would see them move into the automatic promotion places, something that seemed impossible when Steve Cooper was appointed earlier in the season.

However, a late Kieffer Moore goal would settle the game, ensuring the Cherries won promotion as a result.

That was obviously disappointing for all connected to Forest, including Cash, who shared an image on Twitter that saw him watching the game, along with the caption of ‘come on Forest boys’.

The right-back joined Forest as a teenager before progressing into the first-team, where he went on to make almost 150 appearances before leaving for Aston Villa in a big money move in 2020.

There’s still a chance that Cash’s Villa side could come up against Forest next season, with Cooper’s men in the play-off places, and they are guaranteed a home second leg going into the final day, when they take on Hull City away from home.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Cash was supporting Forest because he spent so long at the City Ground and he will know exactly what promotion would mean to the club and the city.

So, the result is a major disappointment but they still have a real chance of promotion and the fact they are in the play-off place is a remarkable achievement when you consider how far they’ve come.

Cash is sure to have an eye on the play-offs in the coming weeks, with some more big games on the horizon for the Reds.

