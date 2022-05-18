Aston Villa’s Matty Cash sends praise to Nottingham Forest player after dramatic Sheffield United win

Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at the end of this month, with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Steve Cooper’s side, though, needed a dramatic semi-final win over Sheffield United to secure their place at Wembley.

Despite taking a 2-1 lead into the second leg last night and taking a 3-1 aggregate lead through Brennan Johnson, Sheffield United fought back to 3-3 thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck, forcing the game into extra time.

Forest were eventual winners on penalties, as Brice Samba saved from Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White.

That came after a couple of crucial saves from Iliman Ndiaye in the first-half of normal time and the second-half of extra time.

Taking to his Instagram story, former Forest favourite and current Aston Villa right-back, Matty Cash, congratulated the Reds and had a message for Samba:

The Verdict

We know how much Forest means to Matty Cash.

He left the City Ground to take a chance in the Premier League, but there’s very little denying that he will be rooting for Forest when they take on Huddersfield, hopeful of facing his former side in the top-flight next season.

As for Samba, he rightly deserves the plaudits of everyone for a stunning second leg performance.

