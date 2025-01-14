Aston Villa boss Unai Emery plans to assess Louie Barry in training over the coming weeks before deciding whether to let the talented attacker leave the club.

The 21-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan with Stockport, and he has excelled in League One, scoring 15 goals in 23 games and impressing with his all-round game.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One statistics (as per SofaScore) Appearances 23 Goals 15 Assists 2 Goal conversion 21% Shots on target per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1 Successful dribbles per game 2.3 Fouls drawn per game 1.1

Therefore, Villa made the decision to recall Barry, and there was an expectation that he would be on the move again to test himself at a higher level.

However, in a fresh development, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:05) revealed that Villa are now looking to see how Barry copes in first-team training, with any move likely to come in the final days of the window.

Louie Barry transfer latest

There has been plenty of transfer interest in Barry, with reports previously claiming that Middlesbrough and Leeds United were among the clubs who were hoping to bring the attacker in.

More recently, it has been said that Glasgow giants Celtic are looking to bring Barry in, and there is a chance they could offer Champions League football to the player as they look to progress to the knockout rounds.

But, Emery clearly feels Barry could make a mark on the Villa team, although it remains to be seen where he will fit in.

With Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins as central strikers, it’s hard to see the youngster getting a look-in up top, and Donyell Malen’s likely arrival offers a quick, direct threat down the flanks to go with the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey.

Championship clubs will wait for Louie Barry decision

You can understand why Villa are assessing Barry in training, as he is an exciting talent, and Emery’s coaching could help take his game up another level.

But, for prospective buyers, it’s a far from ideal stance, as it means they are left in limbo. Do they pursue other targets? Or do they wait and hope that Barry will be allowed to leave before the deadline?

It’s a tough one, but you can be sure that if he is made available for a loan, or even a permanent switch, there will be plenty of suitors for his signature.

With Barry having played for Stockport already this season, if he does feature for Villa in an upcoming game, he will not be able to play for a third club in the current campaign.