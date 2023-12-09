Highlights Key Takeaways:

Aston Villa are fresh off of a historic victory over the Premier League and Champions League holders Manchester City.

They continue to go from strength to strength under the stewardship of former Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Plymouth Argyle are one EFL club who stand to benefit from this.

With the likes of Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz performing well in the opposition’s half, the chances of Villa bringing Finn Azaz into the first-team squad anytime soon are quickly diminishing.

Aston Villa’s superb season

The 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Man City, courtesy of Bailey’s handy work, makes it six games unbeaten for Aston Villa.

Five of these have ended in victory, including two monumental European nights at Villa Park, overcoming AZ Alkmaar and then Legia Warsaw.

They currently sit third in the Premier League table with just four points separating them and league leaders Arsenal. Securing Champions League football for next term is suddenly a plausible eventuality and this is due not only to Emery’s tactical nous but the brilliance of his players as well.

Ollie Watkins first made his name in the EFL with Exeter City and then he arrived at Villa by way of Brentford first.

His masterful form in front of goal along with that of his teammates means that Emery will surely be satisfied with his attacking options and so by proxy, Watkins could be benefitting the Grecians’ local rivals.

Given how Azaz has consistently delivered in green and white, one has to wonder if he is capable of playing at a higher level, but it seems unlikely that this would come in a Villa shirt.

Thus, if the Irishman is having the time of his life down on the South Coast, exploring a permanent deal may be the ideal solution for all relevant parties.

Plymouth Argyle reaping the rewards

Azaz first joined Aston Villa from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2021 and was then quickly sent back out on loan to the lower leagues.

His time with Cheltenham Town was forgettable but the following year, he contributed to 14 goals in 42 league outings for Newport County under the management of James Rowberry.

From Wales to Devon, Home Park was his next landing spot and what a ride it has been for Azaz as a Pilgrim.

Finn Azaz's statistics in the EFL, as per Transfermarkt Season Club Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Cheltenham Town League Two 37 1 2 2021/22 Newport LCounty League Two 42 7 7 2022/23 Plymouth Argyle League One 34 8 9 2023/24 (as of 08/12/23) Plymouth Argyle Championship 19 4 3

The 23-year-old was one of a few loanees that made the difference for Steven Schumacher’s side last season on their way to an unlikely League One title win.

Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker were both excellent as well, and that duo have since been purchased permanently from Norwich City and Swansea City respectively, for club record fees no less.

The Green Army are certainly keen for Azaz to follow suit - his return of eight goals and nine assists in 2022/23 was quite something, especially given that he only played just over 2,000 minutes.

His impact was immediate for Argyle with his ability on the ball being as clear as day. Azaz was, and still is, a determined runner who is always looking to make things happen.

He hasn’t struggled at all in making the jump up to the Championship with four goals and three assists to his name in the second division already, the latest of these being the second in an excellent 2-0 win over Sunderland on home soil.

Both Aston Villa and Azaz are enjoying upward trajectories currently but with Villa's rise meaning their on-loan attacker may become excess to requirements, the powers that be at Argyle will be hoping to be the primary benefactor.