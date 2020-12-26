Aston Villa, West Ham handed transfer boost as EFL side’s stance is revealed

AFC Bournemouth are willing to sell Joshua King in the January transfer window, according to the Athletic.

King was one of few high-profile players to remain at Bournemouth in the summer, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson sealed moves back to the top-flight, but King has remained at the Vitality Stadium.

That’s not to say King didn’t attract interest, though. West Ham had a £13million bid rejected for the Norway international, with Torino also falling short of the club’s asking price.

Aston Villa and West Ham are said to be interested in signing King ahead of next month.

His contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that he could even end up leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer.

But according to the Athletic, Bournemouth are willing to sell King in January’s transfer window rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

King has made six appearances for Bournemouth this term, making only three starts in the Championship under Jason Tindall.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that King will leave Bournemouth in January, and you can’t blame the club for wanting to cash in next month.

It would be criminal to let a player of his ability and pedigree leave on a free at the end of the season, especially given the bids they have rejected for him recently.

Perhaps they should have cashed in in the summer, though, rather than risk leaving him for nothing next summer.