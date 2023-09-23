Highlights Stockport County's slow start to the season has been overcome with a three-match winning streak, putting them just outside the playoff spots.

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry has been a standout player, scoring in each of his last six games for Stockport County.

There are concerns that Aston Villa may recall Barry in January, but Stockport still have other quality players who can contribute to their promotion push.

Stockport County have finally surged into lift-off.

With the dreaded hangover still present from their play-off final defeat at Wembley to Carlisle United, Dave Challinor's side had kicked the season off in slow fashion by failing to win any of their first four matches in both the league and the EFL Cup.

Defeats to Gillingham and Walsall did little to provoke the feeling that another season battling it out for promotion, while further frustration was inflicted when Tyreeq Bakinson's 97th-minute equaliser denied them what would've been a historic victory at Hillsborough.

They've responded in stellar style, though, losing just once since - and now find themselves outside the top seven by a sole point.

Coincidentally, the team that occupy that last play-off spot with the advantage of one point is Wrexham, who Stockport put to the sword on Saturday afternoon in an emphatic 5-0 rout.

That extended their rich vein of winning form to three on the trot following consecutive 2-1 victories away at Wimbledon and MK Dons, and their general upturn in fortunes can be significantly attributed to Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry.

How has Aston Villa's Louie Barry performed for Stockport County?

The 20-year-old has been in particularly inspired form as of late, scoring in each of his last six outings for the Greater Manchester outfit.

It's a drastic ascension for a player that struggled to generate momentum infront of goal last season while on loan with local rivals Salford City, for whom he scored only twice and featured in both legs of their play-off semi-final defeat to County.

But so far, he's shown exactly why he's long been held in a glowing regard in certain circles, and it's hardly a surprise that Unai Emery is now contemplating making a significant decision on his future.

Unai Emery set to make big decision on Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry

In an update that will no doubt leave the Edgeley Park faithful sweating, TEAMtalk have claimed that Villa are currently running the rule over Barry and a recall in January is being considered.

A recall option is believed to be part of the deal that Barry signed to make the move to Stockport for the duration of the season, and Villa may well exercise it to then send him to a higher level.

This will hinge upon just how many suitors Barry has above League Two, but if he keeps up his current form then that shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Can Stockport County still achieve promotion if Aston Villa recall Louie Barry?

Fortunately, Stockport are not neccesarily a one-man team and still possess quality players at this level capable of weighing in with goals.

Ex-Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe already has five for the season amid only six starts and Paddy Madden is far from goal-shy either, while you still feel that the best is yet to come from Nick Powell, who joined the club in the summer as a real marker of intent following his Stoke City departure.

They're all good players in their own right - and there's no reason why Powell especially shouldn't be lighting up this division - but at the same time, none are of the same mold as Barry.

A versatile forward, the one-time Barcelona prodigy is equally capable centrally or out wide and can stretch defences on and off-the-ball along with being able to drive with possession, and Stockport don't have too many attacking players who can do exactly that.

As such, they'll likely have to dip back into the transfer market in January if he is indeed recalled by the Villains, although they could just find compensation from within if needs be, too.