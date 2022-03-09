Aston Villa weigh up summer Championship move for forward, Steven Gerrard to take a look

Aston Villa teenager Louie Barry is set to be sent out on loan again in the summer, possibly to the Championship, according to Birmingham Live.

The 18-year-old joined Ipswich Town ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign but found opportunities hard to come by and was recalled in January before being sent to Swindon Town.

That move has proven more fruitful for Barry, who has scored three goals in six appearances for his new club and helped them move to within a point of the top seven.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury means he is now set for some time on the sidelines but it seems Villa are looking ahead to the summer and planning the young forward’s next steps.

Birmingham Live has reported that another loan is on the cards for Barry in the summer, potentially to a Championship club.

The teenager is said to have impressed Steven Gerrard when he returned from Ipswich briefly and the Villa boss will run the rule over him properly during pre-season.

A product of the West Bromwich Albion and Barcelona youth systems, Barry has dominated at age-group level and announced himself in senior football with a goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2021.

24 Aston Villa quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 In what year did Aston Villa join the Championship? 2015 2016 2017 2018

The Verdict

Barry’s time at Ipswich was ultimately a disappointment but he’s hit the ground running at Swindon and has made the most of the opportunities given to him there.

Villa and the League Two club will hope the ankle injury is only a minor one and that he can get back for the 2021/22 run-in.

Even though things didn’t work one during his League One loan, it would be no surprise if there were plenty of suitors for Barry in the Championship in the summer.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the 18-year-old, whose raw talent is clear to see, and there will likely be a host of managers in the second tier that believe they could get the best out of him next term.