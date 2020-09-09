Aston Villa, Watford battling it out for towering defensive signing

Aston Villa and Watford are both keen on Brescia man Jhon Chancellor according to Corriere Della Sera, via Sport Witness.

Villa are starting to spend big money in the transfer window now as they move for Ollie Watkins, on top of the arrival of Matty Cash.

Watford, meanwhile, are back in the Championship after a few years away and will be wanting to put together a squad capable of getting back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

Both, then, are eyeing the Venezuelan centre-half as a potential new recruit and, with him standing at nearly 2m tall, it is clear he would be a real physical presence at the back, as well as an aerial asset in both boxes.

Obviously, the English game has become more technical in recent years but it is still more physical than most, and in that basic sense you could see why he might be a good signing, though both will want to be sure before making a move.

The Verdict

It would certainly be interesting to see the big defender join one of these clubs this summer window but the report does say he might like to stay at Brescia and so whether a move happens or not, really does remains to be seen.