Over a month ago, Aston Villa and Everton met in Premier League action - and it was one-way traffic for Unai Emery's side.

The two sides clashed at Villa Park in the second weekend of top flight action, with Villa running riot with a 4-0 success.

This week though, they will meet once again in the Midlands, but this time it will be in EFL Cup action in a third round contest.

Everton have finally found some form since their first meeting with a 3-1 success over Brentford this past weekend, whilst Villa also won in London by beating Chelsea, although they did lose in UEFA Europa Conference League action last week against Legia Warsaw.

That was with somewhat of a rotated team though by Emery, and it remains to be seen what kind of line-ups are fielded by the Spaniard and Sean Dyche.

What is the latest team news for Aston Villa v Everton?

Villa are suffering with some long-term injury issues, with both Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia expected to miss the majority, if not all of the 2023-24 campaign with serious knee problems.

Bertrand Traore meanwhile is close to returning to action after being missing from the first-team squad since late August due to an undisclosed issue, whilst Tim Iroegbunam and Diego Carlos are also sidelined with return dates unknown.

Everton meanwhile have had some of their injured players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin return, but this may come too soon for summer signing Jack Harrison.

The winger signed on loan from Leeds United in August but arrived at Goodison Park injured, making his return to action in an under-21's fixture against Norwich City late last week.

Dyche could potentially put Harrison on the bench, but both Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli continue to be ruled out.

Coleman damaged his knee ligaments back in May and Alli underwent hip surgery earlier in the year, but both are in the process of working with physios in training in terms of running work and not physical ball work with the rest of their team-mates.

What time does Aston Villa v Everton kick-off? Is it on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

Villa against Everton kicks off on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:45pm at Villa Park in the Midlands.

However, unless you are at the stadium on that night then you will not be able to watch Villa against Everton in the UK.

Carabao Cup games are not allowed to be streamed and with the match not being selected for Sky Sports coverage, there will be no way to watch online.

What is the latest ticket news for Aston Villa v Everton?

There are plenty of tickets still available in the home areas of Villa Park for supporters of Unai Emery's side, with the cheapest adult ticket being £30.50 in Zone 4 areas.

The highest-priced home adult ticket will set you back £42.50, which is pretty steep for an all-Premier League clash which is likely to see rotated squads.

Everton meanwhile have sold out their allocation and have taken the entirety of Villa's North Stand, where there will be north of 4,000 Toffees supporters.