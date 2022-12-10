Aston Villa urged to finalise transfer swoop for Watford player in January window

Noel Whelan believes that Aston Villa should return for Ismaila Sarr in the January window as Unai Emery looks for a new attacker.

The Watford forward has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season for the Hornets, scoring six goals and registering four assists, to help the side to fourth in the table as we approach the halfway mark.

However, things could have been different for Sarr in the summer as he nearly joined Villa before it fell through late on.

Despite that, there’s still speculation that the Senegal international will leave next month, with Everton the latest to be suggested as a potential destination for Sarr.

Yet, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why Villa should go back in for him.

“There’s no doubt about it, this is a player I am surprised is still at Watford, quite frankly. I thought he would have gone when they got relegated last season.

“That’s definitely one that’s a possibility and one that I can probably see improving the team at Aston Villa.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that many were surprised to see Sarr stay at Watford because he is too good for the Championship, as he has shown this season.

So, it was inevitable that he would be linked with a move away ahead of January, particularly after a good World Cup which will have enhanced his reputation.

Ultimately though, Watford are in a position where they can command a big fee and it will be down to those top-flight clubs to stump up the case that the Hornets demand for any deal to get done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.