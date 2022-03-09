Aston Villa update and player stance offers Nottingham Forest fresh transfer hope

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on selling Keinan Davis, who is really enjoying his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old joined on loan from Villa on the first day of the January window and has barely missed a game since – helping the Reds push for a top six place in the Championship and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

An injury to Lewis Grabban has seen Davis become Steve Cooper’s first choice number nine and though his goal record, two goals and two assists in 12 games, leaves a little to be desired his all-around play has been hugely impressive.

Now, a report from Birmingham Live has offered Forest fresh hope of making the deal permanent in the summer.

According to the report, Davis is really enjoying his time at the East Midlands club and there is a deal there to be done in the summer should all parties agree.

Additionally, it is understood that Villa are keen on selling the forward despite his contract with the Premier League club running until 2024.

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Forest because Davis has been a fantastic addition to the squad so far.

There’s no denying that his goal record has been a little underwhelming but he offers so much more than that to Cooper’s side.

It seems Villa are keen to cash in on him when the summer window opens while given how much he appears to be enjoying his football at The City Ground and the excitement surrounding the project being built there right now, you’d imagine he’d be keen to join permanently.

The issue is going to be whether the two clubs see eye to eye in terms of a valuation and whether a deal can be done.

There may also be interest from elsewhere, particularly if Davis keeps up his strong form for the final few months of 2021/22.