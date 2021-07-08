Aston Villa transfer verdict comes to light regarding West Brom’s 11-goal talisman

Aston Villa are unlikely to make a move for Matheus Pereira this summer, according to the Express & Star’s reporter Luke Hatfield.

The West Bromwich Albion midfielder is facing a potentially uncertain future following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Despite the club’s underperformance, Pereira was one of the stars of the show after scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists in 33 league appearances for the Baggies.

Interest has been building in the creative midfielder’s services with The Athletic reporting that midlands rivals Aston Villa were among the clubs who were potentially plotting a move for the player following West Brom’s relegation.

Since then Villa have completed the signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich City, a move which Hatfield believes could spell the end of Dean Smith’s pursuit of the Brazilian.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Hatfield said: “The question is what clubs will be interested in Pereira. Villa were said to be interested, but now they’ve got Buendia, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Of course for West Brom, this take will be excellent news.

The Baggies are determined to secure promotion back to the Premier League and so the prospect of keeping Matheus Pereira will certainly be well received at The Hawthorns.

The verdict

This is certainly a boost for the Baggies.

Matheus Pereira’s future is likely to be a big talking point this summer with interest from the Premier League and elsewhere inevitable.

However fans can breathe a sigh of relief that a move to Aston Villa seems to be off the cards.

The 25-year-old has the ability to guide West Brom to promotion this season and so I’m sure that many will be eagerly waiting for the close of the transfer window in the hope that he sticks around for the campaign.