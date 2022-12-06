Aston Villa transfer claim made on Watford star amid Crystal Palace interest

Aston Villa may have to wait until the summer transfer window to recruit Watford star Ismaila Sarr because his price tag is likely to have risen following the World Cup, according to Ed Aarons who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 24-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Senegal during the international tournament in Qatar, starting all four games and even managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Ecuador.

Although he wasn’t able to make a huge impact in their second round game against England on Sunday evening, he still gave Kyle Walker a tough test on the left-hand side with the Watford man getting past the Three Lions’ defender on multiple occasions.

His displays may be making Villa regret the fact they were unable to recruit him in the summer despite previously seeming as though they were closing in on him, with personal terms proving to be a crucial barrier in the end as a move collapsed.

With that, a move collapsed and they may now face competition from Crystal Palace for his signature if they want to pursue him again under Unai Emery, with the Eagles believed to be interested in taking him to the English capital.

And Aarons believes Villa may need to bide their time before making another move for him.

He told Give Me Sport: “The premium of World Cup performances and scoring is going to result in Watford wanting a bit more money, I think.

“He may be one that they have to wait until the summer for, when he’s got just a year left on his contract.”

The Verdict:

The winger arguably deserves a move to the Premier League considering the form he’s been in this season, recording six goals and three assists in 17 league appearances this term.

This is no fluke with the winger shining over the past few years at Vicarage Road, standing out during the 2020/21 season as well when the Hornets secured their return to the top flight of English football.

But as Aarons says, his price tag has probably risen and because of that, the Hornets are likely to take a tougher stance, potentially denying him a winter exit.

His current side will surely be reluctant to cash in on him in January anyway considering that would cause disruption mid-season and that’s the last thing Slaven Bilic and his side need in their quest to get themselves back to the top level at the first time of asking.

And with top-tier football a possibility next season, the player may be reasonably happy to stay put for the remainder of the season before assessing his future again when the summer comes around.