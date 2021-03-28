Aston Villa told to target summer swoop for influential Championship attacker

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie says that the club should attempt to sign Norwich City attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia in the summer transfer window.

Villa were one of a number of Premier League clubs linked with a move for Buendia following Norwich’s relegation from English football’s top-flight at the end of last season.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised and Buendia has made a big impact on Norwich’s apparent march straight back to the Premier League, scoring ten goals and supplying 12 assists in 31 Championship appearances for Daniel Farke’s league leaders so far this season.

Now it seems as though Hendrie has seen enough during those performances, to believe that Villa should be looking to renew their interest in the Argentine when the transfer market reopens at the end of this season.

Speaking to Football Fan Cast about potential transfer targets for Villa come the summer, Hendrie said: “Buendia from Norwich, he’s one that I would certainly have a big pushon. He’s creative and scores goals, he’s a player that I feel would be a fabulous addition to Aston Villa.

“So the two players out of the Championship [David Brooks and Buendia], they’re two I’d certainly have my eyes on.”

It has previously been suggested that Norwich will demand at least £40million for the sale of Buendia, who has just over three years remaining on his contract at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

I do think a move for Buendia would be well worth considering for Aston Villa.

We have seen while he has been injured in the past few weeks that Villa find life much harder without the attacking flair of Jack Grealish in their side.

As a result, if Grealish is to leave the club at some time, you it is essential that Villa source a replacement, and the creativity and finishing instinct that Buendia possesses means he could certainly fill that role wel.

However, with Buendia’s contract situation, price tag, and the potential interest in the attacker from elsewhere, it is unlikely to be easy for Villa to complete this transfer, whether they want to or not.