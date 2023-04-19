Aston Villa will look to loan out "old-fashioned centre-forward" Miles Leaburn if they sign the 19-year-old from Charlton Athletic, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has predicted.

Palmer believes that it is not necessarily too soon for Leaburn to leave the League One club but that he needs to keep playing regular football for the good of his development.

Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall eye Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn

The Sun reported on the weekend that Villa were leading the Premier League clubs interested in the teenager, who has scored 12 times in his breakthrough season at The Valley.

Football League World has since revealed that there is Championship interest as well - with Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Millwall all keen on the towering forward.

FLW understands that the Addicks may struggle to keep hold of Leaburn amid the growing interest from elsewhere.

Aston Villa to loan out Miles Leaburn?

Speaking to FLW, Palmer has discussed Villa's interest in the Charlton forward and predicted that they will look to loan him out if they do sign him this summer.

He explained: "Miles Leaburn is attracting a lot of attention from the Premier League and Aston Villa are one of the clubs that are interested in him.

"Miles is one of these old-fashioned centre-forward, who plays off the last man's shoulder and has pace and power. He's a talented youngster that is still only 19 but it's not too soon for him to leave Charlton.

"I always believe in players playing because that's part of their education so if any deal was done, I'm sure he'd be loaned back out. All you have got to do is look at Cameron Archer, who Villa have loaned out to Middlesbrough and is having a fantastic time. He's got 14 goal contributions in 16 games.

"If any young British talent becomes available, all the Premier League clubs are looking to snap them up and it would make sense to send him back out on loan."

Charlton Athletic's stance on Miles Leaburn

Addicks boss Dean Holden has told South London Press that in-demand teenager is not for sale and dismissed the reported interest as "speculation".

Leaburn is under contract at The Valley until 2025, which means Charlton would need to be well compensated were they to let him leave.