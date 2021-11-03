Aston Villa tipped to make Ipswich Town transfer decision in January

Aston Villa have been tipped to recall Louie Barry from his loan spell at Portman Road in January by Talking Town’s TheCruncher on FLW TV’s Ipswich Town Fan Takeover Show.

The 18-year-old was one of 19 new signings made by Ipswich Town in the summer and arrived with high expectations – having already moved between West Bromwich Albion, Barcelona, and Villa in his short career to date.

Barry announced himself in senior football in style earlier back in January when he scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Opportunities have been hard to come by since he made the switch to Portman Road, however, and he’s featured just five times in total for the Tractor Boys.

Reports have suggested that Villa have the option to recall Barry in the January transfer window and on FLW TV’s Ipswich Town Fan Takeover Show this morning, TheCruncher suggested the Premier League club would do just that.

Discussing Barry’s lack of opportunities, he said: “I wouldn’t say he’s not ready, I just think he’s not really had much of a chance. He played away at Burton and didn’t really get in the game, though he did get brought down for a penalty.

“He’s got undoubted ability, we know that. Aston Villa sent him out to get first team football. Now, it’s all about these young players going to a club and playing football.

“It’s alright him training with good players but he’s not really learning, so I would’ve thought in January he’ll get recalled.

“I can’t see him staying at Town and that will be for his benefit. Go to another team, play week in, week out.

“It’s all about these young players, when they’re sent out on loan, it has got to be the right club for them to learn.

“But Barry has undoubted ability, you don’t get picked up by Barcelona at a young age by not being good, so I just wish him the best for the future and hopefully he’ll have a good career.”