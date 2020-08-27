Aston Villa tipped for transfer headache as they eye Celtic, Brentford deals

Alan Hutton has tipped Aston Villa for a real transfer headache this summer over potential moves for Odsonne Edouard and Ollie Watkins, as quoted by Football Insider.

The outlet underlines the idea that the Villans are looking for a new striker this summer and that they are interested in both Edouard at Celtic and Watkins at Brentford.

It seems likely, though, that they will only be able to get one of them in financially and which one it should be has left Hutton stumped.

Both players bring quality, supply goals, can break lines at speed and also have plenty of years left in their career, so you can see where the problem might lie.

Indeed, for Hutton, it’s a real case of sitting on the fence instead of picking one as he suggests that Villa would find it hard to decide which to take if they had bids accepted for both.

He said:

“If I was Villa picking the players and I’d put bids in for the both of them, I can only pick one, and the bids both came back accepted, I’d find it really difficult to pick, it’s that close. Two fine players and I would take either of them any day of the week.”

The Verdict

If Villa could add either this summer window it’d be a really impressive coup.

Edouard is a top striker and is surely ready for a move to one of the big European leagues, whilst Watkins’ is surely too good for the Championship now.