Aston Villa target meets fans as speculation over EFL exit rumbles on

Ollie Watkins has posed with Aston Villa fans whilst waiting for a flight back to the UK after a holiday to the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Brentford striker was second top scorer in the Championship last season after a sterling campaign that saw the Bees make the play-off final.

Ultimately, though, they lost the match with Fulham and face another campaign in the second tier.

Indeed, it seems quite likely that Watkins is going to be moving on this summer at some point, with Birmingham Live repeating the fact that he is a Villa target this window in light of this recent story.

Villans fan Daz Hassall shared this photo on Twitter:

Olly Watkins at Thessaloniki Airport Greece pic.twitter.com/NfA0MJstWZ — adelle n daz hassall (@dazndell) August 17, 2020

Hassall also revealed to Birmingham Live that he asked the striker whether he’d be heading to Villa Park any time soon, though he was pretty coy on that particular matter by just laughing it off.

Hassall did say, though, that; “Maybe the thumbs up means he’s coming!”

The Verdict

Speculation was always going to be rife around Watkins’ future after Brentford failed to earn promotion and this Villa fan did his best to get an answer.

The striker obviously wasn’t drawn on speculation but seemed happy enough to pose – though it’s hard to tell how happy he was with the masks on!