Aston Villa have opened talks with Louie Barry over a fresh contract, amid speculation surrounding a move to Sunderland, Leeds United and other Championship clubs.

According to Football Insider, the Champions League outfit are keen to tie down Barry to a new deal as they weigh up his future at Villa Park.

Barry spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Stockport County in League One, but was recalled at the start of January following a stunning few months at Edgeley Park.

The 21-year-old contributed 15 goals and three assists from 23 appearances in the third tier, having helped Stockport gain promotion from League Two in the previous season, despite missing a large chunk of it through injury.

Louie Barry - Stockport County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 20 (17) 9 (4) 2024-25 23 (22) 15 (3)

Louie Barry latest as Aston Villa set to react to Leeds United, Sunderland, Derby County interest

Barry has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Leeds, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Middlesbrough this January after Villa cut short his loan stint at Stockport.

The Midlands outfit have yet to make a decision over the player’s immediate future, but a fresh contract would suggest he is still part of Emery's plans in the long-term.

An appearance in the next couple of weeks for Villa though for Barry would see him ineligible to join a Championship side this transfer window though, as he would have already played for two teams in the 2024-25 season.

The Premier League side are hoping to tie him down to another contract before coming to any potential loan agreement, with Scottish giants Celtic also registering an interest in his services.

Barry already signed a new contract with Villa prior to his move to Stockport earlier in the season, although it is unclear how long that deal actually lasts for.

Another contract could tie him down long-term, allowing the club to protect his potential market value if he continues his development with an impressive stint in the Championship.

Louie Barry has a plethora of Championship options available to him

It was originally reported by Birmingham World in November that Villa were considering a recall of Barry amid interest from Middlesbrough.

However, since then his number of possible suitors has grown substantially.

Boro face competition from promotion rivals including Leeds, via TEAMtalk and Sheffield United too - Alan Nixon also reported earlier this month that Derby are pushing for his signature, among other clubs.

Aston Villa are protecting an asset before making big transfer decision

Barry is quickly becoming one of Aston Villa’s top young prospects after a rapid rise in the last 12 months, although it's not like he's a teenager anymore - he needs regular first-team football.

He was superb in League One, and is now ready to make the move up to the Championship, if not potentially even the Premier League.

Signing a new deal now will just protect his value in the event that he continues to excel as he goes up the football pyramid.

It remains to be seen where he will end up by 3 February, but it’s no surprise they are taking their time on a decision as it could be a big moment for the rest of his career.