Aston Villa take action over move for Bristol City attacker

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

The 24-year-old had by far the most impressive season of his career last term, grabbing three goals and 13 assists for the Robins.

Eliasson has just one year left on his current deal and new head coach Dean Holden revealed late last month that talks were underway with his representatives as City look to tie him down.

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that the Swede could be set to leave Ashton Gate this summer, with Celtic, Lazio and Villareal touted as a potential destinations, but it appears he may be set to join for another English club.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Villa are in ongoing talks over a move for the winger.

City have shown in recent years that for the right price they’re willing to cash in on their prized assets, having sold the likes of Adam Webster, Josh Brownhill, and Joe Bryan to Premier League clubs for significant profit.

Eliasson has been very involved in the Robins pre-season up to this point with Holden using him as an attacking midfielder in his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bristol City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Cauley Woodrow playing now? Wycombe Brentford Luton Barnsley

The Verdict

This will make painful reading for City fans as Eliasson was one of their most exciting players last season and now looks as though he could be set to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

That said, the 24-year-old was always going to have to be shoehorned into Holden’s preferred formation this season, so if the price is right this may not be an awful move for City.

From a Villa perspective, they’d be landing a player that should provide their strikers with a fair bit of service. He is a fantastic crosser of the ball and has pace to burn on the flanks but Lee Johnson considered him something of a luxury player last season.

City have made no secret that buying players cheaply and selling them on for significant profit is part of their business plan and this is certainly on-brand with that.