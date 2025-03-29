The 2024/25 FA Cup quarter-finals see Preston North End take on Aston Villa for the first time in over six years.

Villa are looking to end a 29-year barren run without a major trophy to their name, whilst Paul Heckingbottom's side are competing at this stage of world football's most decorated cup competition for the first time since 1966.

However, there was a three-year period where the Lilywhites and West Midlands outfit faced off as equals in the Championship, with North End also finishing above Villa by virtue of goal difference in the 2016/17 season.

Regardless, the status of the B6 outfit in comparison to many of their divisional rivals meant the pressure was always on those in the Villa Park hotseat to turn the tide.

Steve Bruce was able to do just that in his first year-and-a-half in charge, despite losing to Fulham at Wembley Stadium in May 2018. However, just five months later, one of the EFL's most successful managers' fate at the club would be sealed in the most bizarre fashion against North End, in what ultimately proved to be a major cornerstone in Villa's recent history.

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa fate was sealed after dramatic Preston North End encounter

After losing the first league meeting between the two sides since 1974 - which also spelled the end of Roberto Di Matteo's time in charge of the Villans - the Second City outfit then went three games without defeat against Preston.

However, by the time the first clash of the season between the sides in 2018/19 came around, Bruce's men were sitting in 15th place after a summer of potential extinction prior to NSWE's takeover of the club - albeit just two points off the play-offs, whilst North End cropped up the table with a measly five points and one win from the first 10 games.

Despite suffering an inconsistent start to the season, this was a Villa side which was littered with established Championship and high-potential stars such as Tammy Abraham, Jonathan Kodjia, John McGinn, Jack Grealish and James Chester among others.

However, drama would ensue prior to kick-off, with a supporter hurling a cabbage in the Villa boss' direction, to the bemusement of everyone within the 27,331 crowd and on social media.

"To say it's disappointing is an understatement for a club like this, (the cabbage was thrown) before we had even started," Bruce said post-match.

His team would cruise into a 2-0 lead prior to the half-time whistle thanks to goals from Kodjia - who headed home an Ahmed Elmohamady cross - before Abraham slotted home from close range, with many thinking the encounter would be done and dusted.

However, momentum soon swung in favour of the Lancashire side as Chester, the Villa captain, was dismissed on 54 minutes for a late tackle on Lukas Nmecha, with former Bodymoor Heath academy graduate Daniel Johnson reducing the arrears from the spot.

With 79 minutes on the clock, free-kick specialist Paul Gallagher drew Alex Neil's side level, before Louis Moult completed a dramatic turnaround with four minutes to go.

However, that wasn't the end of the drama, with Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie poking the ball past Chris Maxwell in the third minute of stoppage time, before Johnson was adjudged to have brought down Birkir Bjarnason inside the box three minutes later.

To the surprise of everyone, Glenn Whelan put himself forward to complete yet another swift turnaround in the contest, but Maxwell was on hand to deny the Irish midfielder and preserve a point for Preston.

A point, ironically, moved Villa up to 12th in the Championship table whilst Preston moved level on points with Ipswich Town and Millwall inside the bottom three, but it wouldn't be enough to save Bruce's job.

The man with four promotions from the second tier into the Premier League with Birmingham City and Hull City was dismissed the following day, being swiftly replaced by boyhood Villa fan Dean Smith, who joined from divisional rivals, Brentford.

Aston Villa have come on leaps and bounds ever since