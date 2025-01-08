EFL pundit Ali Maxwell believes Sunderland would be the perfect move for Aston Villa forward Louie Barry after he was recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County.

After scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 22 games to help Stockport to the League Two title last season, Barry returned for a second loan stint at Edgeley Park in the summer.

The young forward scored 16 goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances in a remarkable first half of the campaign for Dave Challinor's side, but the Hatters were dealt a huge blow as he was recalled by Villa at the start of the month.

Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed that he will run the rule over Barry in the coming weeks before deciding on his next move, but a host of Championship clubs are believed to be keen to sign him on loan, with Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley among those who are interested, according to the Sunday Mirror print edition (15th December, page 67).

With Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson both sidelined due to injury, Barry could be an ideal signing for the Black Cats, who currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just two points from the automatic promotion places.

Championship table (as it stands 7th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 39 8 Bristol City 26 3 37

Ali Maxwell backs Sunderland to sign Louie Barry

While Sunderland face plenty of competition for Barry's signature, Maxwell believes that a switch to the Stadium of Light would be the best move for the 22-year-old, and he insisted he would fit perfectly into Regis Le Bris' team.

"I think the answer is Sunderland," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"This might be dead in the water because Sunderland are not that keen on loaning other teams' players, but I do think there's potential to have something in the contract where there is a big buy price if promotion is secured, and that's something that might appeal to them and their recruitment strategy.

"At the moment, you've got Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson both out injured, you've got Aouchiche in from the cold playing left-wing currently, but he's just not a killer.

"He's a nice player, he's easy on the eye, but he's not a killer and I think Barry is.

"Barry is basically the closest thing to Jack Clarke, other than maybe Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle, that I can think of.

"I think he'd thrive playing for Sunderland, and being involved in a promotion shake-up, experiencing massive games at the Stadium of Light, potentially play-off games with a ton of pressure as well, could be huge for him.

"Purely tactically, because I'm a pragmatist, they've got that solid left-back, whether it's Aji Alese or Dennis Cirkin, they've got sturdiness at left-back.

"They don't need the left winger to be hugely diligent defensively because they're always going to have that really strong left-back behind him, and I think that would suit Barry and allow him to thrive.

"Sunderland and Louie Barry, for me, would be an incredible fit.

"I have no idea if they're interested whatsoever, but that's what I would like to see."

Sunderland should push for Louie Barry deal

As Maxwell says, Sunderland do usually prefer permanent signings, but they have used the loan market to good effect this season with the additions of Chris Mepham and Wilson Isidor, and Barry would be another excellent temporary acquisition.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Barry will be able to replicate his form in the Championship, but his outstanding record in League One this season would suggest that he is more than capable of making the step up to the second tier.

From a tactical perspective, Barry would be able to slot seamlessly into the Black Cats' starting line-up, and with Mundle and Watson both currently unavailable, he would help to provide the creativity that has been lost in the duo's absence.