Aston Villa have come back to the table with a third offer for Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers, and their bid has now reached the £15 million mark.

As first reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein, the eight-figure offer includes add-ons as part of the total figure, but Villa believe that they are getting closer to an agreement for their top January transfer target, and they believe a deal can be wrapped up in the next few days ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

Attacking midfielder Rogers has reportedly made his desire to join Villa this month clear, despite only signing for Boro in the summer from Man City, and despite West Ham United also having a bid rejected for the 21-year-old, it looks as though Unai Emery's Premier League title challengers are closing in on winning the battle for his services.

More to follow...