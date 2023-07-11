Aston Villa are still pushing hard to sign Wilfried Gnonto despite intense interest from Everton.

According to Alessio Lento, Everton are facing strong competition from Unai Emery’s side with the Spaniard keen to sign the winger.

It was reported earlier this week that the Toffees are closing in on a deal with Leeds United for the forward.

An agreement of €22 million (£18.7 million) has been touted, but nothing has yet been made official.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare for Leeds United last summer?

The Leeds attacker has attracted plenty of interest this summer, but this appears to be a big week in determining his future.

Gnonto earned a lot of praise for his performances for Leeds last season, with the Italian contributing two goals and four assists from 24 league appearances.

While he struggled for game time in the closing weeks of the campaign, his performances still stood out as being impressive.

However, he was unable to help steer the team clear of the relegation zone as the Whites finished 19th in the table.

The end of Leeds’ three-year stint in the Premier League has called into question the future of several first team players in Yorkshire, with plenty of departures expected in the coming weeks.

What does the future hold for Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds amid Premier League interest?

Everton appeared to have taken the lead in the race to his signature, but Emery is not willing to give up Aston Villa’s pursuit of the 19-year-old.

Emery is looking to build a Villa side that can continue to compete domestically while also challenging in Europe following the team’s qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche is hoping he can turn things around at Goodison Park following yet another disappointing campaign on Merseyside.

Everton stayed up at the expense of Leeds, with the side finishing 17th in the table.

Inter Milan also hold an interest in signing their former youth prospect, who departed the Serie A outfit at just 16 to sign for Zurich FC.

Gnonto signed for Leeds from the Swiss side last summer in a deal worth a reported £3.8 million.

Leeds stand to make a tidy profit from the player if he is sold this summer given the relatively low sum it took to sign the winger in 2022.

Would Aston Villa or Everton be a better destination for Wilfried Gnonto amid speculation over his Leeds United future?

Aston Villa’s trajectory is far more interesting than Everton’s at the moment.

Everton are struggling financially, the squad is a mess, and they will be battling against relegation again next year barring an incredible turnaround.

Meanwhile, Emery has brought European football back to the Midlands and will be looking to challenge for the Europa Conference League title in the next campaign.

Emery is clearly keen to sign Gnonto, which also indicates that he sees a role for him in the team next season, which should be a promising sign for the winger who tormented Villa’s defence in their meeting with Leeds earlier this year.