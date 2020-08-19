Transfer update involving Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa emerges

Aston Villa are poised to make an opening offer for Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, according to reports from the Express and Star.

Watkins is believed to be Dean Smith’s main striker target this summer, as Villa look to endure a much-improved season in the Premier League next term.

According to the Express and Star, Villa are expected to make a formal bid for Watkins, as Smith prepares to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Smith is obviously no stranger to Watkins, who was brought to Brentford by the 49-year-old from Exeter City in 2017.

The forward has since scored 49 goals in 143 games for the Bees, and played an influential role in their bid for promotion from the Championship this term.

Watkins scored 26 goals in 50 appearances for Brentford this season, but his future in West London is up in the air following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Express and Star do claim that Villa’s opening offer is set to be some way short of Brentford’s £25m valuation of the forward, as the Bees try their best to hold onto their star-man.

The Verdict

Villa would be an excellent move for Watkins, I feel.

He knows how Dean Smith operates and Smith knows how to get the best out of him, and he has transformed into an excellent number nine.

Villa lack a proper goalscorer up top, and the likes of Mbwana Samatta and Wesley have found the Premier League quite tough thus far.

Watkins is an up and coming, exciting British forward who could lead the line expertly well for the Villans.