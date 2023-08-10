Middlesbrough's Championship campaign got off to a disappointing start last weekend.

Michael Carrick and his players will have known that facing Millwall on the opening day of the season was not going to be easy. However, that would not have made their 1-0 defeat to the Lions any less frustrating.

Romain Esse's goal for the visitors was enough to make the difference at the Riverside, and it is back to the drawing board for Michael Carrick ahead of Boro's clash with Coventry City this weekend.

The Sky Blues knocked Middlesbrough out of the play-offs and ended their promotion hopes last season, so it will certainly be interesting to see what the outcome is this time around.

Who have Middlesbrough signed this summer?

Of course, the Middlesbrough squad that travel to face Coventry this weekend will look very different to the one that played them in the play-offs back in May.

That's because Boro have made seven new additions during the summer window.

Goalkeepers Seny Dieng, Tom Glover and Jamie Jones have arrived, for example, completely refreshing the goalkeeping department.

Whilst in the outfield positions, Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, Morgan Rogers and Sam Silvera have also been brought in.

The club are reportedly closing in on their eighth signing, too, with Atalanta striker Emmanuel Latte Lath set to sign a four-year deal at the club, according to reports.

Stewart Downing discusses Middlesbrough's transfer business

Despite those new arrivals, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window to further strengthen the Middlesbrough squad.

As such, it will certainly be interesting to see what Michael Carrick and those at the club do over the next few weeks.

Former Middlesbrough player Stewart Downing believes the club still need a striker, and would love to see former Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer return.

Aside from that, though, Downing has been surprised by some of the club's business this summer.

"I’d like to see Cameron Archer back," the former Middlesbrough player explained to Betway when discussing where he thinks the club need to strengthen in the remainder of the window.

"From a selfish point of view, I was hoping that he wouldn’t get a chance at Aston Villa so we could get him back.

"He was brilliant when he came in last season and worked really well with Akpom.

"I think Carrick will be trying that, but elsewhere I was a bit surprised by Middlesbrough’s transfers this summer.

"I’d expect some proven Premier League players dropping down to get a chance or some with experience from the Championship, but a lot of them are unknown.

"That’s not their fault, but to bring a lot in all in one go and expect them to hit the ground running is probably not fair on them."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Boro do try for Archer, or indeed if the Aston Villa starlet is involved more in the first team at Villa Park this campaign.