Queens Park Rangers endured an incredibly challenging start to the 2024/25 campaign, but the tide has seemingly turned for the Hoops.

With Marti Cifuentes at the helm, there was a quiet optimism going into this season that there would be vast improvements on the last couple of campaigns, but this season did not start in the way that they would have hoped.

Their bad form and lack of clinical strikers saw the Hoops sit inside the relegation zone, and there was a lot of work to be done. However, QPR's Spanish manager has seemingly turned things around as of late, and things are on the up.

Before Christmas, Cifuentes' side went seven games unbeaten in the Championship and rapidly climbed the table to sit comfortably outside the drop zone for the first time this season.

Despite this upturn in form, there are still improvements to be made, and with January round the corner, Cifuentes will be given the opportunity to reinforce.

It has become rather evident that a new striker is absolutely vital in January, as Michael Frey has suffered with injuries and Zan Celar has failed to adjust to life in the Championship, meaning they have struggled for goals in this position.

Cifuentes may need to strengthen in more than just one position though - FLW takes a look at THREE players that should be on the R's shortlist ahead of the transfer window reopening.

3 Thijmen Goppel

Thijmen Goppel is being tracked by both Oxford United and QPR ahead of the January transfer window, according to SoccerNews.

The 27-year-old Dutchman plays his football in the German third tier and has contributed to a handful of goals this season for Wehen Wiesbaden.

Goppel is mostly known for his creativity on the right flank, as he has picked up a number of assists in his career, but he also possesses an eye for goal, which is what QPR need right now.

He should not be seen as a major priority as he is more of a wide player or a wing back than a striker, but he could still be a smart pickup for the Hoops to add some versatile depth.

2 Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt has struggled for game time at Leeds this season, so could be on his way out in January. QPR are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign him this winter as they look to strengthen their forward line.

Gelhardt last played regular Championship football in the second half of the 2022/23 season, as he contributed to six league goals in 16 starts while on loan at Sunderland.

The striker is just 22 years old but would arrive with Championship experience, and under a manager that puts his faith in him, his goalscoring talent could finally be unlocked.

1 Louie Barry

Louie Barry has taken League One by storm this season, and by Christmas, he scored 14 goals and assisted three in just 20 league starts while on loan at Stockport County.

Barry is a product of the Aston Villa academy, and this January he will be recalled and is likely to be subsequently sent to a Championship side for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Louie Barry's total Stockport County stats as of 22nd December, As per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 44 24 7

A number of Championship clubs are said to have taken an interest in the forward, with QPR among those. While it may be a tough ask considering the number of clubs that will be keen to sign him, the Hoops should definitely prioritise the 21-year-old.

Barry mostly features on the left wing and likes to cut in on his right foot, but he can also play through the middle, which is exactly what the Hoops need right now with their current strikers not firing.