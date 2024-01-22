Highlights Aston Villa are confident of signing Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers in January transfer window.

The Premier League side have already seen two bids rejected for the 21-year-old this month.

However, they have now made another offer, as they look to secure their top target in the current market.

Aston Villa are increasingly confident they will complete the signing of Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Premier League side have now made a third bid to sign the 21-year-old.

Rogers quickly catching the eye at Middlesbrough

It was only last summer that Rogers made his move to the Riverside Stadium, joining 'Boro from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, having never made a senior appearance for the Premier League champions.

Since then, the attacker has become a regular feature for Michael Carrick's side, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Morgan Rogers career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists West Brom 1 0 0 Lincoln City 28 6 4 Bournemouth 17 1 0 Blackpool 22 1 2 Middlesbrough 32 6 9 As of 22nd January 2024

That form has already seen him attract attention from elsewhere, with reports stating that Villa have already seen two bids rejected for the 21-year-old in the January transfer window.

In response to that, it has been claimed that 'Boro have placed a £10million price tag on Rogers this month.

With the attacker having signed a four-year contract with 'Boro back in the summer that secures his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season, they are in a strong position to respond to any offer that come in for him.

But despite that, it seems Villa are yet to be put off with their pursuit of Rogers, as we approach the final week of the window.

Villa "pushing hard" to sign Rogers from Middlesbrough

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Aston Villa have now made a third bid to sign Rogers, after 'Boro rejected their opening two bids for the 21-year-old.

It is thought that confidence is growing at Villa Park that they will be able to sign the winger before the market closes on February 1st.

As a result, the Midlands club are now said to be working hard to complete the signing of Rogers from the Championship club.

That is after they watched him in Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday, where they are said to have been impressed by the winger, making him their top target this month.

For their part, 'Boro are apparently reluctant to lose Rogers this month, and they are expected to drive a hard bargain for his services this month.

Middlesbrough eyeing success this season

It has been an impressive season so far for Middlesbrough, who have taken 40 points from 28 Championship games this season.

As a result, they are currently 11th in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of the play-off places.

For the time being though, they will be focused on EFL Cup matters, with their next outing a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in their semi final second leg, where they will be aiming to defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg of the tie.

Villa pursuit of Rogers a concern for Middlesbrough

It is hard not to feel as though these updates will be a concern for Middlesbrough at this moment in time.

Rogers has made some vital contributions so far this season, so it would be a big blow to lose him at such a vital stage of the campaign.

Related Middlesbrough eyeing "shock move" for EFL defender Michael Carrick's side are said to be considering a move for the 20-year-old.

Beyond this, the distraction this brings will no doubt be an unwelcome one, as they prepare for such a big game.

On the flip side, the money they could bring in if they do sell Rogers would be a major boost for the club, potentially when it comes to reinvesting it in strengthening the squad this month.

With all that in mind, it will be intriguing to see just how this plays out over the coming days, and what impact it has on Middlesbrough in the January transfer window and beyond.