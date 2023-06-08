Aston Villa have no plans to reintegrate Marvelous Nakamba back into the team this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that Luton Town would like to secure a fresh move for the midfielder in the upcoming window.

Nakamba's contract at Villa Park is set to run until 2024, and thus the Hatters will need to pay a reasonable fee in order to secure his services on a full-time basis.

How did Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba fare last season?

Nakamba would have been hoping to feature regularly for Villa during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the midfielder did not make a single Premier League appearance in the first half of the term.

Luton opted to sign the 29-year-old on a temporary deal in January.

This proved to be a clever bit of business by the Hatters as Nakamba went on to start 19 games for the club in the Championship.

Nakamba marked his final appearance of his loan spell by helping Rob Edwards' side seal promotion to the Championship in the play-off final last month.

What has Marvelous Nakamba said about a reunion with Luton Town?

Making reference to a potential return to Luton, Nakamba recently admitted that he is hoping that a deal could be done.

After Luton fans chanted that they wanted Nakamba to stay at the club's open-top bus celebration, Nakamba replied (as cited by Luton Today): "Hopefully!"

Nakamba later added: "You can never say never in life, only God knows the future.

"Now I'm happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know.

"I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it."

Should Luton step up their pursuit of Nakamba amid Aston Villa's stance on his future?

With Nakamba being surplus to requirements at Villa, Luton should be looking to step up their pursuit of the midfielder by submitting an offer for him this summer.

The Zimbabwe international made a significant impact for the Hatters last season, and will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running in the Premier League having made 58 appearances in this division during his career to date.

In his stint with Luton, Nakamba made 4.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game and also recorded a pass success rate of 80% as he registered a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the second tier.

By replicating this level of performance in the top-flight in a Luton shirt next season, he could potentially help the club make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.