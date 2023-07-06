Aston Villa are still in the race to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, the Premier League side are considering an approach for the 25-year-old.

Relegation to the Championship has raised serious questions over the future of the winger.

Barnes has been a crucial part of the Foxes’ squad since breaking into the first team squad in 2018, but could now depart the club in a bid to return to the Premier League.

Who is interested in Harvey Barnes?

The forward is attracting interest from a number of clubs, meaning Villa will have to compete for his signing.

It is believed that Newcastle United are currently leading the race for Barnes, but no concrete agreement has been made with Leicester so far.

The England international is understood to be interested in a move to Villa Park, who can offer Europa Conference League football next season.

Unai Emery is keen to bolster his attacking options, with Villa keen to compete domestically and in Europe.

West Ham, who won the Conference League last season, are also thought to be in the race for Barnes.

However, Tottenham have reportedly pulled their interest in the winger following their agreement to sign Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

How much is Harvey Barnes worth?

It has been reported that Leicester value the player at £50 million, which would be more than the price that they earned in the sale of James Maddison to Tottenham earlier this summer.

Barnes still has two-years remaining on his contract, meaning there is less rush to complete a deal compared to the playmaker, who was entering the final 12 months of his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have a stronger negotiating position with Barnes, but could still look to sell due to the financial position of the club.

The player’s desire to compete at a higher level may also force the Foxes into agreeing a deal.

Aston Villa are currently thought to be behind in the race to sign the Englishman, but with no offers arriving, yetit is all still a game of negotiating a price with Leicester.

Barnes scored 13 goals in the top flight last season, but his performances were not enough to keep the club in the Premier League.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Barnes would be an excellent addition at Villa.

Emery has built an exciting side that has earned some impressive results in his tenure so far.

The Spaniard has a strong pedigree in European competition, having thrice won the Europa League with Sevilla and again with Villarreal.

That makes working with him an enticing prospect for many players, but Newcastle and West Ham will also have European competition to offer the 25-year-old next season.

His experience in the Premier League and Europa League also make him a safe bet for these prospective clubs, which should help drive up his value in Leicester’s favour.

The Foxes will be hoping a bidding war will mean their £50 million valuation is met.