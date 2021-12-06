Aston Villa should push ahead with expected January plans despite major Ipswich Town update: Opinion

Paul Cook’s sacking is likely to have an impact beyond just Portman Road, not least because with January less than a month away it’ll likely influence Ipswich Town’s transfer plans.

Cook was given his marching orders on Saturday evening and John McGreal has been named as interim manager while the “extensive search” for Cook’s permanent replacement is ongoing.

Tuesday night’s game against Charlton Athletic looks will be our first chance to see how McGreal’s Ipswich looks and there will likely be a number of players in the squad hoping that the change in the dugout can offer them a route in from the cold.

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will likely be one of said players, having arrived on a season-long loan deal amid a fair bit of excitement in the summer but struggled to make much of an impact.

The 18-year-old has featured just six times in total – playing less than 300 minutes of senior football – and not even made a League One matchday squad since mid-October.

Reports have suggested that as a result of his lack of opportunities, Villa are expected to recall Barry and send him out on loan in the second half of the season and though it’ll be tempting to put those plans on hold due to the change in manager at Portman Road, the Premier League club should press ahead with them.

For one thing, there’s uncertainty around where the Villa forward will be in the pecking order at Portman Road that’s unlikely to be cleared up before the January window – Barry may be given an opportunity to impress by McGreal but fall down the pecking order once again when Cook’s permanent replacement is appointed.

Additionally, the teenager’s issue remains that Ipswich have arguably the strongest forward options in the division at the moment and he’s hardly the only one out of favour that’ll be hoping to fight his way back into contention.

The conditions at Portman Road simply aren’t right for Barry right now and the appointment of a new manager is unlikely to change that.

Barry’s future would be better served away from the club and Villa should press on identifying where exactly is best for him.