Aston Villa set to take action over EFL forward linked with Leeds and West Brom

Aston Villa are reportedly set to make an opening offer of around £18 million for in-demand striker Ollie Watkins.

The striker scored 26 goals for Brentford last term – stepping up as their main striker after Neal Maupay’s exit.

The Bees missed out on promotion after suffering defeat in last month’s play-off final but it appears Watkins could be a Premier League player next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa are set to make their opening bid for the goalscorer and will offer the Championship club in the region of £18 million.

The report claims that is unlikely to satisfy Brentford, who value the striker at £25 million, though further bids could follow as the Premier League club’s owners are set to back their manager in the transfer market.

Villa boss Dean Smith may have a part to play in the deal as it is understood that Watkins is keen to work with him again.

Smith was the Bees manager when they signed the 24-year-old from Exeter City back in 2017.

The Birmingham side may face some competition for the English forward, however, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion among the other sides linked.

The Verdict

This is likely to be too low a bid to prize Watkins away from Brentford but it appears Villa are ready to take action as they push for the striker.

The 24-year-old deserves a shot in the Premier League after a dazzling season in the Championship but it’s hard to see Brentford selling him for anything under £20 million.

It will be interesting to see whether this convinces the likes of Leeds and West Brom to take action themselves.