Ross Barkley is set to exit Luton Town after reaching a verbal agreement with Aston Villa, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder is expected to depart Kenilworth Road for a fee of around £5m.

This is subject to medical tests and the player's formal signature with the agreement on Barkley's side is understood to take place at the beginning of July in time for a full pre-season.

In a post shared on X at midday, Romano said: "EXCL: Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Luton Town to sign Ross Barkley."

Barkley's time at Luton Town

Barkley has made 37 appearances for the Hatters since signing from OGC Nice in August last year. The 30-year-old was a mainstay in the heart of the Luton midfield for the bulk of the season and was instrumental in the club's successes despite relegation.

He contributed to a total of nine goals in the Premier League, of which he scored five against the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Although he chipped in with his fair share, his role under Rob Edwards was a much deeper one than the attacking Barkley of old who has pulled on an England shirt on 33 occasions.

Ross Barkley 2023/24 Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 32 5 4 FA Cup 4 0 2 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Considered a side that outperformed their expectations, Barkley's experience and consistency would be considered a major factor.

Understandably, Luton Town have been forced to offload some of the high-earning big names in the squad in anticipation of their return to the second tier.

Ross Barkley is perhaps the first of presumably a list of names expected to be heading out the door. Teden Mengi and Alfie Doughty are also rumoured to be sold in the summer and be staying in the top-flight.

Returning to Villa Park

It is, of course, not the Liverpudlian's first spell with the Villains, having he spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan in Aston under coach Dean Smith.

His time there felt short-lived, netting just three Premier League goals in 24 games, scoring in both of his first two games.

His year when matches were played mostly behind closed doors at Villa Park was slightly marred by a hamstring injury.

After the season he has just had, you would consider this a 'new look' Ross Barkley and you could say the same for the side he is joining.

He joins an Aston Villa side that underwhelmingly missed out on competing in a Europa Conference League Final less than a month ago and, by virtue of a fantastic domestic campaign, will be playing in the Champions League (then European Cup) for the first time since the 1982/83 season.

With talent all over the pitch in this current squad, Barkley will look to provide more than competition for places in the middle of the park alongside the formidable partnership of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz.

This comes as a blow to another of Barkley's former clubs, Everton, who earlier in the week were set to hijack the move for the midfielder via Football Insider. Having started out his career with the Toffees and current manager Sean Dyche expressing a keen interest, it looked as though the stars had aligned for Barkley to be playing his home games at Goodison Park next season.

As it stands, he's bound back for Birmingham.