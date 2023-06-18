Having lost their manager Matt Taylor to Rotherham United early on in the 2022-23 season, Exeter City could have gone on to struggle in League One after their promotion from the fourth tier just a few months prior.

However, Gary Caldwell has proven to be a shrewd appointment as he guided the Grecians to safety in the third tier, finishing in 14th position in their first year back.

The Devon club will now be looking to push on in 2023-24, and according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon they are poised to land a new goalkeeper in the form of Aston Villa youngster Viljami Sinisalo, who is expected to arrive at St James' Park on loan.

Who is Viljami Sinisalo?

Sinisalo has been at Villa since 2018, having been snapped up from FC Espoo in his home nation of Finland.

The youngster had only played one senior competitive match but that was as a 15-year-old, and Villa had seen enough to bring him to England to play in their under-18's and also the under-23's.

Sinisalo gained his first experience of senior British football though when loaned out to Ayr United of the Scottish second tier for the 2020-21 season, playing 29 times in all competitions and keeping nine clean sheets for the Honest Men.

He then played just seven times for Villa's under-21's the following season and in 2022-23, he was loaned out to Burton Albion of League One, but he played just four times in the league as he failed to usurp Ben Garratt from in-between the sticks at the Pirelli Stadium.

Because of that, Sinisalo headed back to Villa for the rest of the season in January and was their back-up goalkeeper for most of it, and in January he was handed his first cap for the senior Finland national team in a friendly against Estonia.

Is Viljami Sinisalo a good signing for Exeter?

With Jamal Blackman departing the Grecians at the end of the month officially, Exeter needed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

And clearly there is potential with Sinisalo if Unai Emery trusted him to be the deputy goalkeeper for the second half of the 2022-23 season at Aston Villa, not to mention his sole cap for the Finland national side.

Goalkeepers will only get better with experience, and temporary EFL moves have done the likes of Jordan Pickford incredibly well for their careers.

So, it's hard to argue that Sinisalo's imminent move to Exeter isn't a good deal for all parties.