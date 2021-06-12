Aston Villa set to miss out on swoop for West Brom man as Premier League outfit lead transfer race

Burnley are expected to complete the signing of Harry Williams as the defender prepares to leave West Brom.

The 18-year-old has been highly-rated at The Hawthorns over the years but he was informed earlier this year that he was going to leave when his deal expires in the summer.

That alerted a host of Premier League clubs, with the Clarets making a move to assess the teenager by bringing him in on trial.

As well as Sean Dyche’s side, Aston Villa had been keeping tabs on Williams, which would’ve seen him link up with several former Baggies academy staff who have made the switch to Villa Park in recent years.

However, Football Insider have revealed that it’s Burnley who are in the driving seat for the centre-back after he impressed during a trial spell with the club.

Williams is one of many talented youngsters who have come through at The Hawthorns in recent years, with the Baggies youngsters having recently reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final where they ended up losing to Villa.

The verdict

Firstly, you can imagine that Albion fans are slightly bemused that the club are happy to let the youngster go when he is seemingly attracting serious interest from two Premier League clubs.

But, it’s a decision that figures who watch Williams play each week will have made and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

From the perspective of the player, the chance to move to Burnley will be something he sees as a great opportunity and he will hope to force his way into the first-team in the years to come.

