Aston Villa are also in the hunt to sign James Maddison this summer.

According to Rudy Galetti, Unai Emery is hoping to add the 26-year-old to his squad next season.

Who else is interested in signing James Maddison this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both also been linked with a move for the playmaker.

It has been claimed that Ange Postecoglou has given the green light for Spurs to push ahead with the potential signing of the midfielder following his arrival as the club’s new manager.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reigniting their interest in the player having had a bid rejected last summer worth up to £50 million.

Leicester are in a difficult position following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes are now likely to sell due to Maddison having just one-year remaining on his current deal. The financial situation at the club may also necessitate a sale of key assets in order to balance the books.

Harvey Barnes has also been linked with a big-money move away from the King Power Stadium, with West Ham reportedly leading the race for the signature of the exciting winger.

How much is James Maddison worth?

It has been reported that Leicester value Maddison at £60 million amid constant speculation over his future.

It remains to be seen whether any club will be willing to match that kind of figure, with the lower end of his valuation reportedly closer to £40 million.

A number of other departures are also expected at Leicester this summer, with several leaving as free agents.

That will put pressure on the club to earn as much as they can from the likes of Maddison and Barnes, who hold a lot of value despite Leicester dropping into the Championship.

The pair have been key figures in the team over the last five seasons and were instrumental in earning back-to-back fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as sealing the club’s first FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Villa will need to beef up their attacking options next season now that they have earned European qualification.

Maddison is a quality player that can add a lot to any Premier League side, especially given his creative instincts.

However, there is a fear that Maddison could make it too many cooks in the kitchen.

Emery already has the likes of Philippe Countinho and Emi Buendia in his squad, so adding another no. 10 could prove an issue, potentially bloating the team in the wrong areas.