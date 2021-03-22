Aston Villa set to hand EFL duo fresh boost as part of summer transfer

Aston Villa will reportedly have to pay Brentford £1 million if Ollie Watkins gets an England cap during the international break, with Exeter City set to get 15% of that.

Watkins was called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for the first time ahead of the international break, with England set to face San Marino, Albania, and Poland over the weekend.

It seems that 25-year-old’s potential milestone will be a boost for his former clubs as well, as The Athletic has revealed that one of the add-ons in the deal that saw him join Villa in the summer is related to international caps.

It is understood that Brentford are set to receive £1 million for each international cap Watkins makes, up to a small number, while Exeter will be due 15% of everything that the Bees receive from the Premier League club as part of the deal.

The EFL duo could be in for another financial boost at the end of the season, with the report indicating that the deal also includes a clause that will see Villa pay Brentford a further £1 million if they avoid relegation this term – which they are on course to do – meaning the Grecians will receive a further £150,000 then.

At this point, it looks like a deal that has worked for all parties. Watkins has been fantastic in his first season at Villa Park, scoring 12 times in all competitions, while Brentford and Exeter have been well compensated for developing the striker.

Can you remember how many league goals each of Aston Villa’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Jack Grealish - 2019/20? 7 8 9 10

The Verdict

In the current climate, this looks like fantastic news for both clubs and is evidence of some smart business from the pair.

Finances are likely to be tight at the moment with fans having been out of stadiums for so long but it seems Brentford and Exeter are set to receive some financial boosts from Villa.

After a busy few months of club football and with three games across the international break, it’s very hard to see Watkins not featuring for England at least once.