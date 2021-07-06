Aston Villa set to complete transfer swoop for West Brom youngster

Exciting West Bromwich Albion youngster Tim Iroegbunam has turned down the chance to remain at The Hawthorns and is believed to be heading across the Midlands to Aston Villa, according to reporter Joseph Masi.

The midfielder has been at the Baggies since under-8’s level according to their club website and is now a ‘tough-tackling midfielder’ according to club coach Peter Gilbert.

Iroegbunam was a regular in West Brom’s Premier League under-18’s side last season, scoring twice and assisting three goals in 14 outings as he added more of an attacking output to his game – also scoring twice in five FA Youth Cup matches as well.

Due to his progress the teenager was included in the Albion squad on the final day of the Premier League season against Leeds United, however he did not make it off the bench.

And it looks like he’s set to jump ship to Villa, whose academy is run by Mark Harrison who will know all about Iroegbunam’s abilities having been at West Brom for 13 years running their youth setup.

Just yesterday the 18-year-old posted a video of his highlights to Instagram, which looked to be a sign that he would be remaining at The Hawthorns – but that is apparently not the case.

The Verdict

Considering Iroegbunam was included in the senior squad for the final game of last season, the club clearly had high hopes for him to be the next breakout star of the academy.

But it’s not to be and Mark Harrison has clearly used his influence to bring the midfielder into the fold at Villa, where he will get the chance to be at a Premier League club once again.

The Baggies still have some talented players on the books such as Rayhaan Tulloch and Rico Richards, but it’ll be a bitter blow to lose one of their more exciting ones – especially to a Midlands rival – and they’re getting used to this feeling now after Louie Barry was snapped up by Barcelona in 2019, before moving to Villa a year later.