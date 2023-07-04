Aston Villa are set to join the race to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United this summer.

According to Football Italia, the Premier League side are set to compete against rivals Everton, as well as German outfit Freiburg, for the exciting forward.

Gnonto earned a lot of praise as a standout figure for Leeds in an otherwise difficult season for the club.

The Whites finished 19th in the Premier League, leading to relegation to the Championship.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare last season?

Gnonto signed for Leeds in a deal worth a reported £3.8 million from FC Zurich last summer.

The winger featured 24 times in the league, contributing two goals and four assists, but regularly caused issues for opposition defenders and was a bright spark in an otherwise frustrating season for the Elland Road outfit.

The Italian made just 14 starts, with game time being limited under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

Gnonto has already earned international recognition due to his performances, receiving a call-up to the Italian national team during his time at Elland Road.

Now he is also attracting interest in the transfer market, with a move away from the Championship club looking likely this window.

Who is looking to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton are still considered the favourites to sign the 19-year-old but are now set to face competition from Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to build a squad capable of competing both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League and will be looking to follow in West Ham’s footsteps by winning the competition in 2024.

But Freiburg represent an opportunity for Gnonto to leave English football after just one year, with the German club also showing an interest in the player.

Freiburg can also offer European football to the forward having qualified for the Europa League for next season.

What is Wilfried Gnonto worth?

It has previously been reported that Leeds are holding out for a fee worth £18 million.

That would prove a big profit on a player that cost only £3.8 million to sign just 12 months ago.

However, Leeds may also look to hold on to the player given he could play a key role in helping the club gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Any decision likely won’t be made until a manager has been appointed at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke expected to take the helm of the Leeds first team squad.

Should Leeds United cash in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Aston Villa would be a step-up for Gnonto, with the chance to play in European competition an appealing one for any player.

If they can match the £18 million valuation placed by Leeds then that would represent a good deal for all parties.

In that case, the Whites get to walk away with a big profit on a promising young player, while Villa sign the forward depth that Emery is clearly searching for.

Gnonto has a lot of potential and stood out as one of Leeds’ most exciting players last season, so it would be good for his development to remain in the Premier League.