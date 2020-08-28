Aston Villa readying transfer offer for Championship midfielder

Aston Villa are readying a £6-8million offer for Reading midfielder John Swift, according to Birmingham Live.

Swift is a player in demand after an impressive individual campaign for Reading last season, with the midfielder establishing himself as a key player for Mark Bowen’s side.

The 25-year-old made 41 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring six goals and chipping in with 10 assists for the Royals, and he is now attracting plenty of interest.

Sheffield United have been linked with the midfielder, but the Blades are yet to have a bid accepted by the Berkshire club.

Now, according to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa have joined the race for Swift, and are reportedly readying an offer of £6-8million for the ex-Chelsea man.

Reading will obviously be reluctant to sell their midfield star with only two weeks to go until the new season, and with another two years left on his contract, the club are likely to demand a high price.

The Verdict

It would be a coup for Villa to jump in ahead of Sheffield United and land Swift, for what would be a good deal for the Midlands club, I feel.

Swift is only 25 and he has plenty of time left to develop as a player and make that move to the Premier League, and he is arguably one of the most underrated midfielders in the league.

He scores goals and is a master at creating chances and making assists, and I think he has all the attributes to make the step-up to the Premier League and become a key player for Dean Smith’s side.