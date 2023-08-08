Highlights Aston Villa are ready to trigger Tyler Adams' release clause and are eyeing a move for the US international this summer.

Adams could be the latest addition to Unai Emery's side as they build a team capable of competing domestically and in Europe.

Adams' departure from Leeds would be a huge blow as he is an important player who is attracting intense interest from top-flight clubs.

Aston Villa are ready to trigger the release clause for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are eyeing a move for the US international this summer.

Villa have shown plenty of ambition this window following their qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Adams could be the latest addition to Unai Emery’s side as they look to build a side capable of competing both domestically and in Europe.

It is believed that the 24-year-old has a clause worth £20 million that would allow him to leave Elland Road just 12 months after joining the Yorkshire club.

What is the latest surrounding Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future?

It was previously reported that Chelsea are ready to step up their interest in the Leeds player this week.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his midfield options ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway this week.

The Blues have sold a number of players in that area in recent months, which has left the squad looking a little light in that position.

Their pursuit of Moises Caicedo has also not progressed, with Brighton seeking up to £100 million for the 21-year-old.

This has seen Chelsea turn their attention to Adams, but they now face competition from Aston Villa.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are pursuing a move for Douglas Luiz, which would open the door for the Leeds player to take up his role within the Villa team.

Villa have added a number of fresh faces to their ranks during this summer period, including the likes of Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres.

Villa finished seventh in the league last year, so will be hoping to once again compete for a place inside the European qualification places.

Does Tyler Adams have a future at Leeds United?

The £20 million release clause that is now active in Adams’ contract is a direct result of the club suffering relegation.

It has only now become available due to finishing 19th in the Premier League table last season.

It means that Adams is likely to depart Elland Road unless he decides to remain at the club, with Leeds having no say in the matter.

However, it is difficult to see him turning down a move back to the top flight if given the opportunity.

Adams was one of the side’s best players last year, but was only available for 24 league games due to injury issues.

How big of a blow would Tyler Adams’ departure be for Leeds?

Losing Adams would be a huge blow to Daniel Farke’s side given how important Adams is to the team.

He did not feature on Sunday in Farke’s first competitive game in charge of the Whites.

The clash with Cardiff City finished 2-2, with the team needing a late Crysencio Summerville goal to complete a 2-0 turnaround.

Adams is a Premier League calibre player so it comes as no surprise to see top flight clubs circling around his future.

It is now looking increasingly likely that he will depart Leeds given the intense level of interest his services.