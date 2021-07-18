Aston Villa poised to spark Championship transfer scramble as stance on striker revealed

Aston Villa are ready to send Keinan Davis on loan until January initially, with up to nine Championship clubs keen to bring in the striker.

The 23-year-old has been in Dean Smith’s first-team plans over recent years, featuring in 15 Premier League games last time out. However, the vast majority of those were from the bench.

So, it appears Villa want to give Davis regular playing time elsewhere, with The Athletic revealing that they are set to sanction a loan switch for the player, who will go to the Championship.

But, it’s unclear as to where he will be playing, because the update states that nine clubs in the second tier want to sign Davis.

Even though no clubs were mentioned, the likes of QPR, Huddersfield and Preston were linked with the target man earlier in the year, so there interest may remain.

The financial implications of the past 18 months means that many clubs in the Championship are keen on doing loan deals for players, which is why such demand for someone like Davis shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The verdict

This is a smart decision from Villa because whilst Davis has shown flashes of what he can do, his development has been stalled by making the odd sub appearance.

He needs a chance to show what he can do regularly and that’s just not going to happen at Villa Park with Ollie Watkins ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, a loan makes total sense and Davis would be a good addition for most Championship clubs because of his physicality, so this is level of interest is to be expected and whoever wins the race for the striker will be getting a good player.

