Aston Villa plotting move for EFL player also linked with Leeds and West Brom

Aston Villa are tracking Brentford left-back Rico Henry and are considering a move for the player, as per the Sun.

The Villans have already raided the west London club this summer as they secured a multi-million pound deal to sign striker Ollie Watkins.

Villa boss Dean Smith is subsequently eyeing another raid on his former employers with Henry firmly on the radar – a player who has been linked with several top-flight clubs including Leeds United and West Brom already this summer.

Henry, 23, has been one of the Bees’ most consistent and influential players over the last few seasons and notably in the last campaign, where he helped guide Thomas Frank’s side to the brink of promotion to the Premier League by getting to the Championship play-off final.

It has previously been reported that the Bees are looking for atleast £7 million for the former Walsall defender, and Villa are keen on a potential move as they look to further enhance their squad following the arrivals of Watkins, Matty Cash and Emi Martinez.

The verdict

He’d be a cracking signing for Villa.

Henry is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the EFL, with his consistency and ability to initiate and support attacks from the left-back position standing out.

If the reported £7m price-tag holds truth, Villa should be snapping him up as he offers a short-term and long-term solution, with him aged just 23.

I fully expect Thomas Frank and Brentford to remain firm on Henry’s situation at the club though, as he’s one of the side’s most prized assets and Frank will be eyeing automatic promotion after going so close last season.

In-terms of Villa, the potential of having Matty Cash on one side of the defence and Henry on the other is an exciting prospect and it’s no real surprise to see Smith eye up a deal here.