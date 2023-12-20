Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window.

Iheanacho remained with the Foxes in the summer, following relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian international is out of contract at The King Power Stadium at the end of this season.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Premier League side are keen to boost their options in attack once the window reopens at the turn of the window.

Iheanacho still with the Foxes following relegation

With Leicester having suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, a long list of players would depart the King Power Stadium in the summer.

Since then, the striker has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Kelechi Iheanacho Senior Career by Club (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 226 61 35 Manchester City 64 21 8 As of 20th December 2023

The Nigerian international has since gone on to score six goals and provide two assists for Leicester during the current campaign.

Now though, it seems that there is set to be more interest in Iheanacho from the Premier League, come the January transfer window.

Aston Villa eyeing January move for Iheanacho

According to this latest update, Aston Villa have now placed Iheanacho on their transfer radar, as they target some extra attacking firepower for the second half of the season.

Indeed, the Midlands club are apparently keen to provide some depth behind Ollie Watkins in the centre forward role, as they compete on multiple fronts in 2024.

As things stand, Iheanacho's contract with Leicester is due to expire at the end of this season.

That of course, means that the January transfer window could be the Foxes' last chance to receive a fee for the striker, amid that interest from Aston Villa.

Along with Iheanacho, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is also thought to be a potential target for Villa, ahead of the return of the market.

Leicester chasing immediate promotion from the Championship

As things stand, the Foxes are in a strong position to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the Championship table, ten points clear of the automatic promotion places, meaning they are on course for automatic promotion.

That is something that may be important for the club should they want to retain the services of Iheanacho, amid that interest from elsewhere.

Leicester are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at The King Power Stadium.

Villa move would be an appealing one for Iheanacho

It is hard not to feel as though a move to Villa Park in the January transfer window would be a tempting one for the Leicester striker.

The current campaign has been an excellent one for Villa, with the club currently sat third in the Premier League, just a point adrift of leaders Arsenal, and having qualified for the Round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.

As a result, being a part of a club who could achieve success at a very high level this season is something that Iheancho may want, considering he knows he can do a job in those games.

Consequently, Leicester may be facing something of a challenge to retain his services this summer, especially considering the striker's contract situation.