Aston Villa are targeting a move for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are weighing up a move for the Nigeria international.

Villa are in contention for UEFA Champions League football next year and are planning to strengthen their attacking options ahead of an expected European campaign.

Unai Emery has earned a lot of praise for his work at Villa Park in the last 18 or so months, with the team also set to compete in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League this month.

Iheanacho is set to be available as a free agent at the end of the campaign, with his Leicester contract expiring in June, and there are little signs to suggest that he will be offered an extension.

Aston Villa targeting Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City

Villa are hoping to strengthen their attacking options for next year, which could lead them to signing a second free agent from Leicester in 12 months.

The Midlands outfit also signed Youri Tielemans from the Foxes last year following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Iheanacho stayed with the Foxes after the team finished 19th in the Premier League table, and has played a bit-part role in helping the club achieve promotion straight back to the top flight.

However, he is free to move to another club this summer unless an extension agreement is reached with the second tier champions.

It remains to be seen whether an extension can be agreed, with Iheanacho having endured a difficult year under Enzo Maresca.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.30 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.44 Shots 2.68 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.64 Shot-creating actions 3.37

The 27-year-old has featured just 22 times in the Championship so far this season, with only one game remaining in the 2023-24 campaign.

He contributed five goals and one assist, but he has not started a single league game in 2024, with the likes of Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy preferred.

The last time Iheanacho started for Leicester was in a 2-1 win over West Brom back in December, and the lack of game-time could play a role in deciding where the striker plies his trade next season.

Leicester City are planning for a Premier League return

Leicester have a number of players out of contract this summer, including the likes of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi.

Planning will now be underway for the club’s return to the Premier League, with the transfer window set to open soon.

The club was placed under a registration ban by the EFL in March due to alleged financial rule breaches, but it is expected that the Premier League will not hand out a similar punishment.

This will allow the club to make new signings, but they will still have to ensure compliance with the top flight’s profit and sustainability rules.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester City departure seems inevitable

Iheanacho has fallen down the pecking order at Leicester in 2024, which likely signals the end of his time at the club.

He has been a solid player for the Foxes over the years, but the time is right for him to move on.

Leicester will need to cut spending from their wage bill, so losing someone like Iheanacho will be financially viable even if they won’t be receiving a transfer fee.

And Iheanacho will also be taking an exciting move to a club on the rise, with Villa set to compete in Europe next year, potentially even in the Champions League.

Chances should come for the Nigerian due to Villa playing in multiple competitions, which will mean Ollie Watkins needs a rest from time-to-time - that could see Iheanacho come in as an understudy to fill in when needed.