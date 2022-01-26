Aston Villa player’s success could help Lee Bowyer right the ship at Birmingham City: Opinion

When Aston Villa sanctioned the loan deal that has seen Keinan Davis join Nottingham Forest they will not have considered that the move could end up helping Lee Bowyer right the ship at Birmingham City.

Such is the interconnectedness of English football particularly in the January transfer window, however, that Davis’ arrival at the City Ground could turn out to be the start of a domino effect that inadvertently helps Villa’s Second City rivals get their season back on track.

The 23-year-old has hit the ground running in Steve Cooper’s squad and bagged his first goal for the East Midlands club in the 3-0 win against Barnsley yesterday – robbing the ball of Tykes centre-back Mads Juel Andersen before racing through and putting a composed finish into the bottom corner.

According to The Athletic, Davis’ strong start to life at Forest has meant that the Championship club are now ready to let Lyle Taylor leave on loan – with a move expected soon.

The report claims that Birmingham are among the suitors, with Bowyer seemingly keen to reunite with a player that thrived under his stewardship at Charlton Athletic.

Taylor became the 31-year-old’s first signing as a manager in June 2018 and his time at The Valley would prove to be hugely fruitful for both.

Have any of these 28 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for Aston Villa?

1 of 28 Emile Heskey? Yes No

The forward bagged 35 goals and 14 assists in 67 appearances, including 24 goals in the promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign.

His Addicks’ exit may have been bitter but it appears all is forgiven in Bowyer’s perspective and if he can get Taylor back to his best then it would be a massive boost for the Blues.

They’ve won just won game since November and though strengthening defensively will likely be high up the list of priorities before the window slams shut it seems a move for his former talisman is too much for the Birmingham coach to resist.

Taylor appears to have lost his way a little at Forest but this loan move could have a regenerative effect for both him and the St Andrew’s outfit.

If that happens, it will be worth remembering that it was Villa – the Blues’ fierce rivals – that knocked over the first domino.