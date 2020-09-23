Aston Villa player update makes Derby, Preston transfer deal unlikely

Keinan Davis’ future could well lie at Aston Villa this season after all with Dean Smith reportedly taking a liking to the young striker, as per James Nursey on Twitter.

The forward has been at Villa for some time and has been in and out of the side during his formative years with him never really nailing a place down in the team.

Indeed, with Villa spending big this summer and adding to their attacking ranks, it seemed safe to assume that Davis could well be on his way out of the club on loan at the very least in the window.

According to Football Insider, too, both Derby County and Preston North End are interested in getting the forward in for the coming months but, as per Nursey, it would seem fair to say Davis could well be sticking to Villa Park right now:

am expecting Keinan Davis to feature again tomorrow after he impressed in pre-season & this term. Has signed new deal & no plans atm to send him out on loan as Smith rates him. But may change if club get another striker — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) September 23, 2020

The Verdict

Davis’ goal-scoring record isn’t particularly great but he does bring other strong talents to the team and that seems to be what Dean Smith is liking at the moment.

It’s good to see a young player potentially getting a chance at a club like Villa and it’ll be interesting to see how he does as he looks to compete with some of the signings they have made and the attacking players that were already there too.