Aston Villa player set to leave to join Championship club, advanced talks underway

Aston Villa defender James Bree is set to seal a permanent exit from Villa Park to join Luton Town, as per Football Insider.

The defender is in advanced talks to re-join the Hatters after he enjoyed a loan stint at Kenilworth Road last season.

It’s been quite clear for some time that the former Barnsley right-back is not at the forefront of Dean Smith’s first-team plans at Villa Park, with the player now getting a chance to rejuvenate his career at Nathan Jones’ Luton.

Bree arrived at Villa back in 2017 but since has struggled to cement a spot in the first-team, and found himself shipped out on loan at Ipswich Town before his stint at Luton.

Nathan Jones managed to dramatically keep the Hatters in the Championship last season, after an impressive run of results in the latter end of the campaign – he’ll now be hoping the club can push on to avoid a similar scenario in the upcoming season.

It is uncertain at this time what fee Luton are paying to secure the 22-year-old’s services, but a deal is reportedly moving in the right direction with advanced talks underway.

Luton have already snapped up right winger Jordan Clark from Accrington Stanley this summer on a free, and now look set to add Bree to their squad ahead of the season’s resumption on the 12th September.