Aston Villa player set to depart Villa Park on temporary basis as EFL side close in on agreement

League Two side Carlisle United are closing in on the loan signing of Aston Villa forward Brad Young, as per Football Insider.

The 18-year-old scored 21 times and recorded seven assists in 30 competitive appearances for Villa’s academy last term – and has started off the 2021/22 campaign in a similar style – scoring twice in a 5-2 Premier League 2 victory over Nottingham Forest’s Under-23s in their opening game.

He is now in line for his first real taste of senior football after rising up the ranks in the West Midlands and will join a Carlisle United side who have failed to score in their opening three fixtures of the season – but managed to secure a 2-1 victory at Swindon Town last weekend.

21 things every Aston Villa fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Villa founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

After winning four points from a possible six in their two league fixtures, they will be looking to improve on their 10th-place finish from last season.

And with the loan addition of teenager Young, who is set to join Chris Beech’s side for a season, the Cumbrians will be hoping this is the missing piece of the puzzle they need to break into the play-off zone.

He is likely to join fellow summer signing Zach Clough up top – but could also be in stiff competition with the likes of Lewis Alessandra and Tristan Abrahams for a starting spot at Brunton Park.

But after making his senior debut for Villa in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in January, he will be hoping for plenty of game time in the fourth tier over the coming months.

The Verdict:

This really is an exciting signing for Carlisle United.

His ability to adapt to senior football will depend on the success of his loan spell, but this is definitely a cheap gamble worth taking and who knows, it could just fire them into contention for promotion.

After receiving £100m for Jack Grealish, you would hardly think Dean Smith’s side will be holding out for any sort of loan fee for his services – and may even decide to take on some of his wages on the condition he receives a respectable amount of game time.

Considering his record for Villa, he will certainly be in with a shout of starting most weeks and if he can replicate it in the fourth tier, Carlisle fans could be in for an exciting season.

They should be patient with the 18-year-old though because it may take him a bit of time to adjust to a new location, with a new set of teammates and a new division. You’d have no doubt they would – and they will enjoy seeing him in action over the next nine months if he can perform to his potential.

Depending on how successful his loan spell is, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take the step up to the second or third tier next term, with or without Chris Beech’s side. It’s time for the teenager to impress.